Worthing Borough Council confirmed that ‘members of the travelling community’ left Goring Gap over the weekend.

"West Sussex County Council leads on managing unauthorised encampments, checking welfare needs, and taking legal action if needed,” a borough council spokesperson said.

"Sussex Police have responsibility for addressing any safety concerns or anti-social behaviour. We are responsible for checking the site and arranging waste removal and repairs if necessary.

“Since the group left the site our cleansing team has been clearing waste and we are carrying out repairs to damaged bollards, and have dealt with repairs to a damaged door and tap in the public toilets.”

The council said it aimed to clear the last of the green waste left at the site on Tuesday (May 20).”

The traveller camp arrived at the beauty spot in West Sussex on Tuesday evening (May 13) – and they remained at the site until the weekend.

Two police cars were pictured at the site on Tuesday, as officers worked alongside the local authority to move the group on.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are aware of this incident and are assisting the local authority as the lead agency.”

A notice was served by West Sussex County Council, requiring the travellers to vacate the land.

The letter read: “As you may be aware, the land on which you are currently living and storing your property is the property of West Sussex County Council.

"You are living here without the license or consent of the council, and we have been instructed to recover possession of the land.

"You are, therefore, directed to leave this land immediately.

"Failure to comply without reasonable excuse will result in action being taken against you in the Magistrates’ Court as soon as possible.”

The county council confirmed that the ‘unauthorised encampment’ consisted of ‘13 caravans and other associated vehicles’.

A vacation notice was served and the council warned that court proceedings would follow ‘if the site is not vacated’.

The county council also issued a statement to Sussex World.

It read: “We are aware of the unauthorised encampment at Goring Gap. Officers have visited the site and the occupants were issued with notices to vacate the land.

"Should they fail to do so, court proceedings will commence. We will continue to monitor the site together with Adur and Worthing Council and Sussex Police.”

All vehicles had left the site by Sunday, May 18.

For more information about the borough council’s approach to working with Gypsy, Roma, and traveller communities, visit https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/gypsies-and-travellers/.

1 . Goring Gap Council workers have been clearing rubbish and repairing 'damaged bollards' after a group of travellers left Goring Gap. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Goring Gap traveller camp The traveller camp left Goring Gap after being served with an eviction notice. Photo taken on Thursday, May 15 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Goring Gap Council workers have been clearing rubbish and repairing 'damaged bollards' after a group of travellers left Goring Gap. Photo: Eddie Mitchell