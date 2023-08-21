A group of travellers have set up a camp on Goring Gap.

Six caravans were reportedly seen at the site on Sunday morning (August 20).

Rosey Whorlow, councillor for Central Worthing, issued an update on social media on Sunday afternoon.

"We have a new camp of travellers on Goring Gap,” she wrote.

Worthing Central councillor Rosey Whorlow said the 'usual protocols will be put in place' after a group of travellers arrived on Goring Gap. Photo contributed

"WSCC (West Sussex County Council) officers and the police have visited today and so have I on behalf of Worthing Council. The usual checks and have been done and the usual protocols will be put in place.

“Extra rubbish bins will be provided and emptied daily and the loos will be left open overnight. Meanwhile Goring Gap is being enjoyed by lots of families on this lovely day.”

This comes a month after 17 caravans parked up at Goring Greensward – known locally as Goring Gap. All were served with a notice requiring them to vacate the land and threatened with court proceedings if they did not obey.

Below, we look at what the authorities can do in these scenarios and what human rights gypsies and travellers have.

Who are Gypsies and travellers?

Gypsies and travellers travel the country as part of a nomadic way of life. As with any other individual, all gypsies and travellers have rights under the 1998 Human Rights Act.

Romany Gypsies and Irish Travellers are also protected against discrimination on the basis of their ethnic origins under the 2010 Equalities Act.

In 2014, Amnesty International estimated there were 200,000-300,000 Gypsy and Irish Travellers in the UK.

What is an unauthorised encampment?

This is when a group of people with vehicles trespass on land with the plan to reside there without the owner’s consent. This is a civil matter not a criminal offence.

What must the council do?

The council will check to see how tidy the site is, how much it is disrupting local residents and businesses, and whether it is obstructing highways or public rights of way.

The council must also check the general health and welfare of the group and the children’s education.

Usually the council will try to negotiate a leaving date with the travellers rather than having to go down the more costly court route.

However, if this is not possible, the council must follow a set procedure which involves proving ownership of the land, giving details of the illegal encampment, and then serving notices and summonses in order to successfully obtain a court order to evict the travellers from the site.

What can you do if they are on private land?

If they are camped on private land without the landowner’s permission it is the landowner’s responsibility to prevent it and evict them. This can be done by asking them to leave and by starting court proceedings.

What can the police do?

Police will visit sites reported to them and if there are six or more vehicles, officers can use powers under section 61 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.