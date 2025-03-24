An unauthorised encampment was first reported at Goring Gap on Sunday afternoon (March 23). It was reported that a chainsaw was used to gain access, with council workers pictured replacing the wooden bollards.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said on Monday: “We are aware of this report and will support the local authority as the lead agency.”

West Sussex County Council said on Monday that were ‘currently three caravans parked at this location’.

A spokesperson added: “All have been served with a notice requiring them to vacate the land. Should they fail to do so, court proceedings will commence.

"We will continue to monitor the site together with Sussex Police.”

Photos taken on Tuesday (March 25) showed more caravans had arrived at the site.

They have since left and set up a new camp at Highdown Recreation Ground

A spokesperson for the county council said on Thursday afternoon (March 27): “Our officers attended Highdown Recreation Ground, Worthing today.

"There are currently nine caravans parked at this location. All have been served with a notice requiring them to vacate the land.

"Should they fail to do so, court proceedings will commence. We will continue to monitor the site together with Sussex Police.”

What does the law say?

In June 2022, it was made an offence for someone over 18 to reside on land without the owner’s consent and have, or intend to have, at least one vehicle with them.

The powers have made police able to arrest people and seize equipment, including vehicles, in relation to the offence.

Chief Constable Jo Shiner said traveller encampments can be a ‘challenge’ for local authorities and the police force.

At a performance and accountability meeting with police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne, Ms Shiner said Sussex Police were one of the first forces to use the new powers.

What happens after you make a report

Members of the travelling communities, including gypsies and travellers, periodically visit West Sussex. Adur and Worthing Council said this happens ‘most commonly in the summer’ and for ‘short periods at a time’.

A spokesperson added: “Adur & Worthing Councils welcome all communities to visit and enjoy our local area, and we also work together with partners to make sure visits by travelling communities work for everyone.”

West Sussex County Council (WSCC) is the lead authority for managing such visits but local councils provide access to bins; and – ‘where appropriate’ – toilets on the sites; deal with reports of fly-tipping and ensure sites are cleaned up after groups have moved on ‘repair any damage caused to the sites afterwards’.

A WSCC spokesperson said: “Once we receive a report we will visit a site to check: its tidiness; how much it's disrupting local residents and businesses; whether it's obstructing highways or public rights of way; if there are any welfare or humanitarian issues.

"We will tolerate an encampment for a short time if the campers are behaving, the site is tidy and other circumstances allow.

"We are likely to evict if the camp is causing a nuisance or campers aren't behaving. Usually we agree an acceptable deadline with the campers. This is cheaper and quicker than taking legal action.

“If we can't agree an eviction deadline there are powers the police can use. We have to apply these in line with the Human Rights Act and Race Relations Act, otherwise we may be challenged in court.”

Sussex Police responds to ‘any reports of anti-social behaviour or crime’ involving either the travelling communities or the settled community – the site where they are staying and the area nearby, the county council said.

Police officers also liaise with the Gypsy and Traveller Advisory Group to ‘promote equality and tackle hate crime’.

To report incidents of anti-social behaviour or crime, including hate crime: call 101 or make a report on the Sussex Police website. However if you believe someone is in immediate danger, call 999.

