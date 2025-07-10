Triple kick flips all round as £647,000 Surrey skate park funding agreed

Cranleigh could get a new skate park after Waverley Borough Council’s top brass backed spending more than £600,000 to replace the existing “well used” site.

In March 2025 planning permission was granted to replace Cranleigh Leisure Centre – but the proposals necessitated the removal of the town’s skate park leading to an uncertain future for fans of kick-flips, ollies and grinds.

Now, following the July 7 executive committee of Waverley Borough Council, community infrastructure money will be used to buy land and build a new skate park.

Details were still being kept private but the council has said the land owner is willing to sell and that there are no significant areas of concern over the deal.

Addressing the meeting was Councillor Liz Townsend, portfolio holder for planning and economic development.

She said it would be a much needed addition to Cranleigh’s recreational and leisure facilities at a time of continued local growth and development.

Cllr Townsend added: “This is a long anticipated and very welcome development.

“The existing facility has clearly reached the end of its useful life and this new project allows us to reimagine the new space offering a far more versatile and inclusive facility, suited to a wide range of users, now and in the years ahead.

“While skate parks are often associated with children and young people they are increasingly appealing to a broader demographic including older users who have taken up the sport later in life.

“This makes the skate park not just a recreational facility but a shared community asset.”

Cranleigh, the meeting heard, has experienced significant expansion in recent years and with that comes the responsibility of ensuring infrastructure keeps pace – particularly when it comes to support health wellbeing and community cohesion.

Cllr Townsend said: “This new skate park represents a timely and thoughtful response to those evolving needs.”

A budget of £647,125 has been recommended to get the new skate park in Cranleigh off the ground – with the funding coming from developer contributions in the form of Section 106 and Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) money.

The CIL funding had been allocated in March but until the time contracts are signed and money exchanged will remain on the council’s balance sheet.