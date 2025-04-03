Two by-elections called following death of Bognor Regis councillor
The death of the former Arun District and Bognor Regis Town councillor was announced on January 27.
Mr Brooks represented Marine ward as an Independent on both councils, serving as Mayor of Bognor Regis from 2011/12 and as Chair of Arun from 2021/22,
By-elections for both Marine ward seats have now been called to be held together for Thursday, April 24, with polls to open from 7am to 10pm.
Six candidates are running for the ADC seat, they are:
- John Erskine, Green Party
- Guiliano Pinnelli, Reform UK
- Alison Terry, Labour Party
- Diana Thas, Conservatives
- Paul Wells, Liberal Democrats
- Phil Woodall, Independent
Three candidates are running for the Bognor Regis TC seat, they are:
- Giuliano Pinnelli, Reform UK
- Diana Thas, Conservatives
- Michelle White, Labour Party
Both councils see all their seats up for re-election every four years, with the last election cycle taking place in May 2023, meaning the two seats could be up for election again in 2027 – if the council is not abolished as a result of Sussex devolution plans the same year.
