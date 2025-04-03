Two by-elections called following death of Bognor Regis councillor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two by-elections have been called in Bognor Regis to fill the seats of Jim Brooks who passed away earlier this year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The death of the former Arun District and Bognor Regis Town councillor was announced on January 27.

Mr Brooks represented Marine ward as an Independent on both councils, serving as Mayor of Bognor Regis from 2011/12 and as Chair of Arun from 2021/22,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By-elections for both Marine ward seats have now been called to be held together for Thursday, April 24, with polls to open from 7am to 10pm.

Bognor Regis Railway Station, sourced from Google Maps

Six candidates are running for the ADC seat, they are:

John Erskine, Green Party

Guiliano Pinnelli, Reform UK

Alison Terry, Labour Party

Diana Thas, Conservatives

Paul Wells, Liberal Democrats

Phil Woodall, Independent

Three candidates are running for the Bognor Regis TC seat, they are:

Giuliano Pinnelli, Reform UK

Diana Thas, Conservatives

Michelle White, Labour Party

Jim Brooks, chairman of Arun District Council

Both councils see all their seats up for re-election every four years, with the last election cycle taking place in May 2023, meaning the two seats could be up for election again in 2027 – if the council is not abolished as a result of Sussex devolution plans the same year.