Two canopy covered padel tennis courts to be installed in Sussex village's leisure centre

Plans to install two canopy covered padel tennis courts at Henfield Leisure Centre have been approved by Horsham District Council.
By Karen Dunn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 20th Dec 2023, 10:26 GMT
Henfield Leisure Centre. Image: GoogleMapsHenfield Leisure Centre. Image: GoogleMaps
Henfield Leisure Centre. Image: GoogleMaps

The application from Padel Tech Ltd was given the nod during a meeting of the planning committee on Tuesday (December 19).

The courts will be built in The King’s Field, a couple of metres north of the leisure centre.

The council received 34 letters supporting the application and 11 objections.

To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/23/1177.

