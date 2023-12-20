Two canopy covered padel tennis courts to be installed in Sussex village's leisure centre
Plans to install two canopy covered padel tennis courts at Henfield Leisure Centre have been approved by Horsham District Council.
The application from Padel Tech Ltd was given the nod during a meeting of the planning committee on Tuesday (December 19).
The courts will be built in The King’s Field, a couple of metres north of the leisure centre.
The council received 34 letters supporting the application and 11 objections.
To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/23/1177.