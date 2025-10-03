Two new Bognor Regis communication kiosks are refused

Plans for new communication kiosks with advertising displays at two sites in Bognor Regis have been refused by Arun planners.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One kiosk with integrated defibrillator and internally illuminated digital display was to be placed on land outside 71A Aldwick Road and the other on land outside 60 London Road.

The plans were submitted by New World Payphones which said: “Public call boxes can provide a safety net for people without access to a landline or working mobile phone. In areas with poor mobile coverage, a public call box can be the only option for making calls, including to the emergency services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning officers said: “A series of similar applications in various locations within the District have been recently refused. The decisions were appealed and dismissed on the basis that the kiosks would be a visually obtrusive form of development, detracting from the existing shopfronts and would result in demonstrable harm to the character of the locality and visual amenity of the street scene and wider area.

A New World Payphones image of the communications kiosks

"Given that the kiosk proposed within this application is similar in location to those appeals and is of the same height and design, the outcome of the appeals would be a material consideration for the determination of these applications.”

They said the proposed kiosks, “by reason of its siting would be at close proximity to existing street furniture, resulting in additional clutter within the street scene... The kiosk would be a visually obtrusive form of development, detracting from the existing shopfronts and would result in demonstrable harm to the character of the locality and visual amenity of the street scene and wider area”.

"The proposed illuminated advertising display, by reason of its siting in the centre of the street would appear prominent, detracting from the existing shop fronts and it would appear at odds with the wider street scene. The proposal would result in demonstrable harm to the character of the locality and visual amenity of the street scene and wider area”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “The Local Planning Authority has acted positively and proactively in determining this application by identifying matters of concern with the proposal and discussing those with the applicant. However, the issues are so fundamental to the proposal that it has not been possible to negotiate a satisfactory way forward and due to the harm, which has been clearly identified within the reason(s) for the refusal, approval has not been possible.”

Bognor Regis Town Council raised objections around the poor highway visual splay that it would cause at Aldwick Road.

To see the decision reports use references BR/139/25/PL and BR/140/25/A for Aldwick Road and BR/141/25/PL and BR/142/25/A for London Road.