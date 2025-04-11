Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two new tourist ‘tree houses’ have been approved for Cowdray Park near Easebourne.

A report by the South Downs National Park planning officers said the houses were planned for Lodge Wood, a small strip of broadleaf woodland located to the south of the A272 near Easebourne and part of the historic parkland associated with the Grade II listed Cowdray House.

The report said the edge of the site is visible from the main road, and from public footpath 1109 which runs east/west towards the site before crossing the A272 north of the site.

The proposed layout of the tree houses by Blue Forest Limited

Four of the five tree houses given permission previously had been built and were in operation.

"Cowdray House is located some 250m to the south east of the site and is primarily used for private events. The site formed part of the original pleasure grounds associated with the house and is bounded to the east by a Wellingtonia Avenue. A number of rides or openings run west-east through the woodland, and there is a historic haha (hidden ditch) running along the western boundary of the site,” the report said.

“The application seeks the provision of two further tree houses in the southern part of the site. These will be of the same design as those already approved. The units would be approximately 7m high with a gross internal area (GIA) of 52m2 and of minimal timber frame construction (approximately 14 posts) secured by helical steel piles. The walls would be clad in a combination of Cedar shingle and Douglas fir boards with a feature habitat element. The roof materials would be a combination of cedar shingles and corten effect corrugated sheet.

"The units would be accessed via footpaths off the main access track running through the woodland.

An image of the new tree houses by Blue Forest Limited

“The units will be served by two further car parking spaces provided within the existing car park area, alongside electric charging points and cycle parking storage approved under permission SDNP/22/02982/FUL.

"The all-weather access routes from the car park would be pedestrian/cycle and access friendly, with buggies provided for visitors with luggage.

“The units will be served by a new package treatment plant located adjacent to the existing plant to provide the additional capacity, utilising existing pipework where feasible. Any new services will be installed along existing service runs. Run-off from roofs would be collected in integrated water butts and used for boot-washing, with any overflow draining as run off to avoid below-ground drainage components.”

To see the plans go to the South Downs National Park planning portal and use the search reference SDNP/24/04342/FUL.