Two re-design options have been revealed for a Worthing playground – and the public have been asked to choose which they prefer.

Worthing Borough Council first asked people – back in August – to ‘please help us redesign the playground at Homefield Park’. They were asked to fill out a survey.

A post on social media read: “The worn-out play equipment needs replacing and we would like to know what new facilities you want to see included.

"We will also be at the playground to hear your ideas in person.”

Which playground design would you prefer to see built at Homefield Park? Photo: Worthing Borough Council

Now, the council has revealed two possible designs for the park.

"Which playground design would you prefer to see built at Homefield Park?” a new social media post read.

"Last summer we asked you to tell us what new play equipment you want to be included as part of our refurbishment of the playground near Worthing Hospital.

“We now have two designs for the playground that both incorporate your ideas, but we want you to help us choose the best one.”

Residents are encouraged to take a look at the designs on the council’s dedicated webpage and have a say by filling out the questionnaire.

The council’s neighbourhood team will also be at the playground to ‘hear your thoughts in person’. These events will take place on Saturday, March 29 (10am to 12pm); Wednesday, April 2 (2.30pm to 4.30pm) and Saturday, April 5 (1pm to 3pm).