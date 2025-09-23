Two-way signals on A259 at Shoreham amid crossing upgrade works

Two-way traffic signals are in place on the A259 at Shoreham.

West Sussex County Council is installing an upgraded pedestrian crossing on Brighton Road.

A traffic notice on One.Network stated that delays are ‘possible’ in the area, due to the stop/start traffic controls.

The works near Broadway Court are due to end on October 3.

The roadworks description read: “Decommissioning of current pedestrian crossing, signals and controller [and] installation of upgraded crossing, new signal poles, signal heads and controller.”

The county council has been approached for more information.