Two-way signals on A259 at Shoreham amid crossing upgrade works

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 15:24 BST
Two-way traffic signals are in place on the A259 at Shoreham.

West Sussex County Council is installing an upgraded pedestrian crossing on Brighton Road.

A traffic notice on One.Network stated that delays are ‘possible’ in the area, due to the stop/start traffic controls.

The works near Broadway Court are due to end on October 3.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Two-way traffic signals are in place on the A259 at Shoreham. Photo: Sussex News and Picturesplaceholder image
Two-way traffic signals are in place on the A259 at Shoreham. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

The roadworks description read: “Decommissioning of current pedestrian crossing, signals and controller [and] installation of upgraded crossing, new signal poles, signal heads and controller.”

The county council has been approached for more information.

Related topics:ShorehamA259West Sussex County Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice