Two-way signals on A259 at Shoreham amid crossing upgrade works
Two-way traffic signals are in place on the A259 at Shoreham.
West Sussex County Council is installing an upgraded pedestrian crossing on Brighton Road.
A traffic notice on One.Network stated that delays are ‘possible’ in the area, due to the stop/start traffic controls.
The works near Broadway Court are due to end on October 3.
The roadworks description read: “Decommissioning of current pedestrian crossing, signals and controller [and] installation of upgraded crossing, new signal poles, signal heads and controller.”
The county council has been approached for more information.