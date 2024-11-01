Land North Of Eastbourne Road Uckfield. Picture: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Proposals for a major housing development in Uckfield are set to go in front of Wealden planners next week.

On Thursday, November 7, Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee North is set to consider an outline application seeking permission to build up to 145 homes on land to the north of Eastbourne Road.

When originally submitted the application had sought permission to build up to 210 homes, but this number was reduced following concerns around a nearby ancient woodland.

With the reduction in numbers (as a result of the proposed development being moved away from the ancient woodland), the scheme is now being recommended for approval by council planning officers.

This recommendation is based on the council imposing conditions, which secure affordable housing and highways works as part of the development.

In coming to this view, officers also note the district’s shortage of housing when compared to national planning targets and that the site has been allocated for development within Wealden’s draft local plan.

Although recommended for approval, the scheme has seen a number of objections from neighbours, who argue the homes are unneeded and would put significant pressure on local infrastructure.

As an outline scheme, the application only seeks detailed permission for the site’s access, with other details of the proposals requiring further planning permission at a later stage of development. This further planning permission would cover details such as the scheme’s layout and design.

For further information see application reference WD/2022/2785/MAO on the Wealden District Council website.