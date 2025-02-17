'Undeliverable' proposals for major housing development on East Sussex border to go back in front of Wealden councillors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“Undeliverable” proposals for a major housing development on the Kent and East Sussex border are set to go back in front of Wealden councillors next week.

On Thursday (February 20), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee North is due to reconsider an application seeking permission to build 159 homes on land to the east of Benhall Mill Road — a site which sits on the outskirts of Tunbridge Wells.

The proposals were last considered by the committee in December 2020, with councillors at the time agreeing the scheme could move ahead as long as the developer adhered to conditions and signed a section 106 legal agreement.

This legal agreement had been intended to secure a range of benefits from the developer, including affordable housing, transport improvements and the provision of on-site play areas.

Benhall Mill Road on the Kent and East Sussex border

More than four years later, however, this legal agreement has not been signed.

As a result officers say the scheme is considered to be “undeliverable” and should be formally refused.

In a report to the committee, a Wealden planning spokesman said: “The policy and guidance context has changed, but in principle it is considered the site could still accommodate development. However, for the reasons set out in the report, it has not been possible to persuade the developer to sign the s106 legal agreement.

“As a direct result, and nine years after the application was submitted, it can only be concluded the land is not deliverable. That fact, coupled with the expired nature of the supporting ecology reports, would indicate the application should be refused.”

The report goes on to note how the original applicant — Millwood Designer Homes — has “folded and been absorbed into a new company”. This applicant is now listed as Elvia Homes.

According to the report, the folding of the original applicant came alongside a number of other delays to the process of signing the legal agreement. The report notes how these delays were “on both sides and for different reasons.”

By July last year, the report says, the council had been under the impression that a potential legal agreement, described as being “acceptable to both parties”, was ready to be signed.

But the report says this agreement did not end up being signed and the council did not receive any further communication from the developer on the matter until officers reached out earlier this month.

According to the report, the developer says it now has “concerns about signing the agreement”, due to “viability problems”. The report attributes these viability problems to potential land contamination issues and plans to carry out dormice mitigation on the site.

In the report, a Wealden planning spokesman said: “It is now suggested that remediation is more problematic than first thought, leading to increased costs. However, no evidence of this has been submitted and it has only been reported when officers have sought updates on why the legal agreement has stalled.

“Officers have suggested this matter would be best presented in a fresh submission, that airs all matters clearly and in an updated manner. That means the best option would be for this 2017 application to be withdrawn. The developer has not withdrawn the case. They have not progressed the section 106 in seven months, since July 2024.”

The spokesman added: “The proposal would assist in the provision of housing and meet the need for affordable housing. This is a highly significant material consideration and carries substantial weight in the context of the National Planning Policy Framework.

“Nevertheless, the failure to sign a section 106 agreement over a protected period spanning very many months would suggest the site and land is presently undeliverable.”

For further information see application reference WD/2017/0143/MAJ on the Wealden District Council website