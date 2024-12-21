Underground study provides positive news for the future of Worthing’s lido

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New investigation work under Worthing’s lido has given fresh hope that the building could be preserved for future generations.

Worthing Borough Council commissioned structural experts Terra Firma to examine the ground underneath the lido to provide a better understanding of the site.

Worthing’s seafront will be under increasing pressure from the effects of climate change going forward but there had been concerns that the ground would not be able to hold the strengthening support needed in the long term.

However the advice given to the council is that the chalk bed on which the lido sits could support the new, deeper foundations that higher sea levels and stronger tides will demand.

New investigation work under Worthing’s lido has given fresh hope that the building could be preserved for future generations. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

It means that if the council is able to secure significant funding - likely to run into many millions of pounds - the lido could be preserved or reimagined for the decades to come.

During the last two months members of the community have thrown their support behind the council’s emergency work on Worthing Pier after storm damage forced the attraction’s closure on safety grounds.

There has been widespread vocal public support for the idea of investment in the seafront, although this would likely need to come from external sources.

Earlier this month the council revealed that it hopes to harness this passion and positivity to develop a blueprint to safeguard the pier, the lido and other key heritage sites along the coastline to ensure future generations can continue to enjoy these assets for the next 25 years and beyond.

The details of the new approach are currently being developed but it will involve finding innovative ways to maintain, improve and fund the town’s seafront over the decades to come.

Cllr Rita Garner, the council’s cabinet member for regeneration, said: “The work to reopen the pier has captured the imagination of our community, but we all recognise that the lido also needs significant investment.

“This ground survey shows that the lido can be preserved and protected as an attraction despite the impact of climate change, once we have found a way to fund such a project.

“In 2025 we’ll work with the community to map out a way to revitalise the lido for our town for the decades ahead.”

The installation of a temporary steel support structure allowed the council to reopen Worthing Pier to the public on December 4.

The council’s engineers are now working with contractors to identify exactly what is needed for a permanent repair for the pier.

In the coming weeks the council will provide more information about the different ways people can get involved in the long-term seafront project.

A new webpage will also be created to give updates and answer residents’ questions.