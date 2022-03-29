Uniformed town centre presence funded for another year by Bognor Regis Town Council

Members of the policy and resources committee agreed on Monday, March 28, to continue to support the role introduced by the BID.
The town council has financially supported the provision of a 40 hour per week, uniformed presence in the town since 2018.
The idea is to create a welcoming town, directly supporting town centre businesses.
A report to councillors said: “They also provide an invaluable service to the community, through their actions to prevent and disrupt anti-social behaviour, providing a reassuring presence, and giving advice and support to visitors to our high street.
“Funding to the value of £10,000 is allocated within the annual budget for this provision supported by the BID’s annual request for continued support.”
