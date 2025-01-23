Unique Miyawaki-style tree planting project completed in Chichester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Miyawaki-style tree plot has been planted in Chichester’s Florence Park, as part of a trial to test the success of different planting methods across the Chichester District.

This is the tenth Miyawaki plot to be planted in the district through Chichester District Council’s ‘Tree Chichester District’ scheme. Unlike the other Miyawaki plots, the Florence Park project is trialling the effectiveness of this planting method for individual trees, rather than a ‘mini-urban forest’ or hedgerow which feature a number of densely planted trees.

The Miyawaki planting method was originally developed in Japan in the 1970s and typically involves high density planting in specially prepared soil. Although almost unknown in the UK a few years ago, this planting method has proven to be a great way to establish young trees in areas where conditions aren’t ideal for planting — for example, in poor soil.

Alongside the trees that have been planted at Florence Park in the Miyawaki-style, a number of trees have also been planted using a typical method of planting. These will be used as a ‘control’ by which to gauge the growth and survival success of the trees planted using the Miyawaki method.

Chichester District Council's Tree Project Officer at Florence Park

“This unique twist on the Miyawaki planting method is an exciting way to bring this element of our tree scheme trial to a close,” says Councillor Jonathan Brown, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environmental Strategy at Chichester District Council.

“It’s been really interesting to see the results of our Miyawaki scheme so far, in which this method has produced trees that are fast growing and resilient, with a 79% survival rate compared to 47% for standard planting methods.

“Unlike the other Miyawaki plots that we’ve successfully planted in our district — including at Chichester College, Midhurst Rother College, East Beach Walk in Selsey, and East Broyle Green in Chichester — we’re testing the success of the Miyawaki approach when planting stand-alone trees. We look forward to seeing how the trees grow and thrive in this new location!”

The Miyawaki mini urban forest trial has been delivered through the ‘Tree Chichester District’ scheme, which is funded by the government’s Shared Outcomes Fund and is part of the Trees Outside Woodland programme. The programme — led by Defra, The Tree Council and Natural England, in collaboration with five local authorities, including our own — aims to trail new methods of establishing trees outside of woodlands, comparing cost effectiveness and tree survival rates.

Since launching in 2021, the ‘Tree Chichester District’ scheme has seen over 51,000 trees planted through 215 individual projects. For more information the scheme, please contact the council’s Tree Project Officer by emailing: [email protected]. People can also find out more at: chichester.gov.uk/treescheme

People can find out more about the Miyawaki method of planting, by visiting: treecouncil.org.uk/guidance-resources/the-miyawaki-method-an-introduction/ and https://treecouncil.org.uk/urban-trials-using-adapted-japanese-tree-planting-method-deliver-higher-survival-and-lower-costs-per-tree/