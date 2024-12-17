‘Unnecessary’ and ‘incredibly frustrating’ - Council reacts to halting of Local Plan examination

Horsham District Council has described the halting of its Local Plan examination as ‘unnecessary’ and ‘incredibly frustrating’.

Inspector Luke Fleming – who was appointed by the Secretary of State to carry out an examination of the Plan – wrote to the council on Monday (December 16) to say he had ‘significant concerns about the soundness and legal compliance of the Plan’.

As such, only three days into the examination hearing, he cancelled the remaining sessions, which were due to run until January 21.

In a letter to Mr Fleming, the council described his actions as ‘premature’ and asked him to re-consider his position and to contemplate re-opening the hearings in the new year.

Horsham Local Plan

The authority said that no explanations or feedback had been shared by Mr Fleming regarding his decision.

Ruth Fletcher, cabinet member for planning & infrastructure, said: “This unnecessary delay is incredibly frustrating. The benefits of passing this Plan are obvious in terms of controlling speculative development.

“Passing the Plan will mean more affordable homes. It will mean that new homes will be warm homes, that residents can afford to heat, and that help us meet our carbon standards.

“It will mean better protection for our green spaces and for wildlife. It will mean getting infrastructure such as schools, doctors, leisure facilities and networks for walking and cycling delivered along with the new housing.

“The government has a stated aim to ensure all areas of the country are covered by a Local Plan and we will continue to explore every avenue to meet this requirement so that decisions about where new homes go in our district can be taken locally.

“In the meantime, the council will continue to carry out its duties in terms of determining planning applications. We will also be getting in touch with parish councils when we know more to explore the implications for Neighbourhood Plans, including those which are yet to be finalised.”

The Plan sets out where and when new homes will be built up to the year 2040.