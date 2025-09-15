Upcoming works and improvements to buildings and open spaces in Hailsham

Hailsham Town Council is set to carry out a range of improvements and maintenance works on several sites it manages, continuing its commitment to delivering high-quality, accessible facilities for residents and visitors alike.

Cemetery Enhancements

Further upgrades are planned for Hailsham Cemetery in Ersham Road, including the refurbishment of a currently unused small building on site. Once completed, it will serve as a dedicated waiting room for members of the public, providing a quiet and comfortable space.

Additionally, a Book of Remembrance will be introduced, offering bereaved families a lasting way to commemorate loved ones, with a small fee applied to cover costs.

James West Community Centre, Brunel Drive, Hailsham

"The Town Council is always looking for ways to improve the services we provide, while also being mindful of cost-effectiveness," said Tony Lee, Hailsham Town Council’s Operations and Facilities Manager. "These changes to the cemetery will enhance the experience for visitors and help us honour the memory of those laid to rest."

Common Pond Footpath Resurfacing

At the Common Pond in Bellbanks Road, contractors will resume improvement works in the coming months by resurfacing the remainder of the perimeter footpath with tarmac, enhancing both safety and accessibility, particularly for disabled users. This next phase of the project has again been made possible through funding from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL).

"The Common Pond is a well-loved local space," said Cllr Mary Laxton, Chair of the Assets Management Committee. "This resurfacing ensures it remains safe and accessible to all - and demonstrates how CIL funding can be put to meaningful use in the community."

Common Pond, Bellbanks Road, Hailsham

Station Youth Centre – Interior Redecoration

At the Station Youth Centre in Western Road, redecoration work will begin on the upper floor in the coming months. This space will eventually serve as a sports and games hall for young people and will also be available for community hire, providing a valuable indoor space for various groups.

Battle Road Children's Play Area

Subject to planning approval, the hedge at the Battle Road play area will be replaced with new fencing, and the existing access gate will be repositioned to improve safety for children using the facility.

Hailsham Cemetery, Ersham Road

James West Community Centre

An additional external sign will be installed at the James West Community Centre in Brunel Drive in the coming months, improving visibility and access for users of the facility.

"This follows a series of upgrades at the centre in recent months," said Tony Lee. "Other significant improvements have included interior redecoration, the installation of acoustic wall panels and drop-down projector screens in both meeting rooms, and the creation of pickleball and netball court lines in the main hall. These improvements have helped to transform the centre into an even more versatile and well-used community space."

Allotment Improvements at Harold Avenue

The allotment site at Harold Avenue will benefit from the replacement of both the double vehicle gate and the pedestrian gate, helping to maintain secure and accessible plots for local growers.

Exterior Repainting of Southview, Western Road

The exterior of the Southview building in Western Road (home to the Citizens' Advice Bureau) will soon undergo repainting.