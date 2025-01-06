Urban grass cutting arrangements: information for Hailsham residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hailsham Town Council is offering further information to help residents understand the grounds maintenance process and its overall responsibilities for grass cutting throughout the town.

The Town Council has arranged for six grass cuts to be carried out this year next year, between April and October.

The Town Council also arranges grass cutting in areas of land owned by the Town Council including Hailsham Country Park, Western Road Recreation Ground, Maurice Thornton Playing Field, Hailsham Cemetery and the Common Pond.

It does not make arrangements for grass to be cut on privately owned estates such as Harmers Hay, on developments that have not been adopted by the District, County or Town Council, or on local authority housing estates such as Town Farm, which is the responsibility of Wealden District Council.

Operations & Facilities Manager, Tony Lee said: "The Town Council will be sharing payment costs for grass cutting services on public highways and footpaths with the County Council. Although environmental issues are of principal concern, the majority of urban grass cutting is actually carried out for highway safety reasons rather than aesthetic purposes."

"Hailsham Town Council recognises the importance of maintaining a reasonable standard of grass cutting throughout the town and works with contractors in order to continually improve services and ensure value for money."

Positive feedback has been received from residents concerning last year's grass cutting exercises, which were funded by the Town Council and carried out by its chosen contractors.

Cllr Alexa Clarke, Chair of the Assets Management Committee said: “I’m pleased that town councillors agreed to fund and self-deliver grass cuts again for this year and equally as pleased to hear the positive feedback from residents concerning the majority of recent cuts, which were thorough and of considerably higher quality than before."

"In taking the decision to undertake urban cutting via our provider of choice again this year, we have much more control over standards and flexibility of cuts – weather permitting of course."

Residents in Hailsham who have any enquiries regarding the responsibility or standard of grass cutting on roadside verges, parks and public open spaces should contact Hailsham Town Council on 01323 841702 or by email to [email protected].