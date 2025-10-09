Use of Birdham land is ‘contempt of court’ says Chichester District Council

BIrdham from GoogleMaps

A group of people who have set up caravans on land in Birdham have been referred for contempt of court by Chichester District Council.

The site on land north west of Birdham Farm, in Birdham Road, was the subject of a High Court injunction in 2020, with 27 named defendants and one unknown, some of whom were ordered to pay costs.

The High Court ordered they cease to use the land by December 31, 2020. They were to remove all caravans, mobile homes, vehicles, furniture, portable toilets, hardcore, fences, gates, stables, buildings, cabling and utility pipes and restore the ground.

Anybody in breach of the order would be in contempt of court and could be sent to prison, fined or have access denied, according to the injunction.

A spokesperson for Chichester District Council said: ‘The council is aware of the activities that have recently occurred at the site in Birdham. It is currently the subject of formal proceedings, and the case has been referred to court for the prosecution of contempt of court in relation to the Breach of the Injunction.’