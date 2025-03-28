Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New information boards, which show the final designs for a 'vibrant green space' in Worthing, have already been vandalised.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worthing Borough Council said work will get underway, ‘this Spring’, to transform Montague Place into Montague Gardens.

“It will be a vibrant green space that will connect our town centre and coastline,” a council spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In anticipation of the exciting project beginning, we have installed a number of information boards at Montague Place so visitors to our town centre can easily view and find out more about the plans.

A picture of the new information boards at Montague Place before they were vandalised. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

"The final designs for Montague Gardens have been agreed following input from residents, businesses, accessibility groups and local community groups.”

However, vandals have struck just one day after the boards were put up.

The council reported on Friday afternoon (March 28): “Unfortunately the information boards have been vandalised since yesterday's installation, so some of them might be missing over the next few days while we work to have them re-added.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said its emphasis is on creating a new green space for pedestrians that supports biodiversity and connects the seafront to the nearby Liverpool Gardens.

The works were initially estimated to cost £2.7m – but this has now been increased to £3.1m.

"New trees, sustainable planting, seating, a play area, kiosk and more will be included as part of the transformation,” the council added.

"It’s being funded using our Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) Strategic Fund, which is made up of payments made by developers building in the local area, and pooled business rates agreed with West Sussex County Council (WSCC).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The project forms part of the public realm regeneration programme within the current Worthing Growth Deal in partnership with WSCC, which is delivering improvements to the quality of public areas in our town centre.”

The work will be completed in phases over a 15 to 18-month period, the council said.

Last month, the council pledged to keep café culture alive, with dedicated spaces for businesses to have outdoor seating. A new hospitality kiosk will be built for vendors to serve coffee or ice-cream from.

Younger children will benefit from a new play area that ‘celebrates Worthing’s seaside heritage’ and ‘highlights kelp restoration’. The council also plans to restore natural kelp forests, as well as tactile fixed play equipment, that ‘lets children climb freely and use their imagination’.