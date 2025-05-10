In the early evening, St Mary’s Church Horsham hosted a Ringing out for Peace from 6.30pm which resounded around the town.

Horsham District Council then organised a live performance by the Sussex Band of the Royal British Legion at the Carfax Bandstand and the gathered community enjoyed a broad variety of local street food in the market area.

Events ended with a ceremony and speeches from Horsham District Council’s Leader Councillor Martin Boffey and chairman of the Horsham branch of the Royal British Legion Zäl Rustom.

Reverend Sam Maginnis, Team Vicar for the Parish of Horsham delivered a bible reading and led prayers.

A beacon was lit at 9.15pm as part of a national commemoration and the evening was brought to a close with the singing of the National Anthem.

The Council had also offered grants of up to £500 to community groups, neighbourhood councils and parish councils across the Horsham District to help local people celebrate over the May bank holiday weekend.

Celebrations included a May Day street party for the village of Rusper, a VE Day themed games day for West Chiltington Brownies, a celebration tea party in Lower Beeding and a sing along gathering in Southwater, amongst other events.

1 . VE Day: Council marks 80th anniversary in Horsham town centre Crowds gather at the bandstand Photo: Horsham District Council

2 . VE Day: Council marks 80th anniversary in Horsham town centre People of all ages enjoying the celebrations Photo: Horsham District Council

3 . VE Day: Council marks 80th anniversary in Horsham town centre Lighting of the beacon Photo: Horsham District Council

4 . VE Day: Council marks 80th anniversary in Horsham town centre Leader of Horsham District Council Councillor Martin Boffey delivers his address Photo: Horsham District Council