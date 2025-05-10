VE Day: Council marks 80th anniversary in Horsham town centre

By Matt Pole
Published 10th May 2025, 14:55 BST
Updated 10th May 2025, 15:40 BST
Horsham’s 80th anniversary of VE Day celebrations were focussed at the town’s Carfax Bandstand and at the War Memorial on the evening of May 8.

In the early evening, St Mary’s Church Horsham hosted a Ringing out for Peace from 6.30pm which resounded around the town.

Horsham District Council then organised a live performance by the Sussex Band of the Royal British Legion at the Carfax Bandstand and the gathered community enjoyed a broad variety of local street food in the market area.

Events ended with a ceremony and speeches from Horsham District Council’s Leader Councillor Martin Boffey and chairman of the Horsham branch of the Royal British Legion Zäl Rustom.

Reverend Sam Maginnis, Team Vicar for the Parish of Horsham delivered a bible reading and led prayers.

A beacon was lit at 9.15pm as part of a national commemoration and the evening was brought to a close with the singing of the National Anthem.

The Council had also offered grants of up to £500 to community groups, neighbourhood councils and parish councils across the Horsham District to help local people celebrate over the May bank holiday weekend.

Celebrations included a May Day street party for the village of Rusper, a VE Day themed games day for West Chiltington Brownies, a celebration tea party in Lower Beeding and a sing along gathering in Southwater, amongst other events.

Crowds gather at the bandstand

1. VE Day: Council marks 80th anniversary in Horsham town centre

Crowds gather at the bandstand Photo: Horsham District Council

People of all ages enjoying the celebrations

2. VE Day: Council marks 80th anniversary in Horsham town centre

People of all ages enjoying the celebrations Photo: Horsham District Council

Lighting of the beacon

3. VE Day: Council marks 80th anniversary in Horsham town centre

Lighting of the beacon Photo: Horsham District Council

Leader of Horsham District Council Councillor Martin Boffey delivers his address

4. VE Day: Council marks 80th anniversary in Horsham town centre

Leader of Horsham District Council Councillor Martin Boffey delivers his address Photo: Horsham District Council

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Horsham District Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice