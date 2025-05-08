Thursday (May 8) marks the 80th anniversary of VE Day – the official end of World War II in Europe.

On May 8, 1945, VE Day marked the end of World War II in Europe. The news prompted widespread celebration, with millions taking to the streets to sing, dance and hold parties.

A service with veterans was held at 9am outside Worthing Town Hall, where the VE Day flag was raised and the official proclamation read to those gathered.

“The flag was raised by Sgt George Morris, a staff member at 45F (Worthing) Squadron ATC, and the official VE Day proclamation was read by the deputy mayor to those gathered,” a Worthing Borough Council spokesperson said.

The town hall has also been lit up in red, white and blue this week.

A beacon lighting event will start at 8.30pm on Thursday night, with live music from the Salvation Army band, a parade from veterans and military cadet units as well as words from Worthing Mayor. There will also be a reading of the VE Day tribute by the deputy mayor, before the beacon is lit at 9.30pm.

“After lighting the beacon, join us in singing the VE Day song 'I Vow To Thee, My Country' and the national anthem as we close our event,” the council added.

In Adur, the VE Day flag was raised outside the Shoreham Centre.

Adur District Council added: “The beacon at Lancing Beach Green will be lit at 9.30pm tonight in partnership with Lancing Parish Council, which is also organising an evening of celebration from 5pm that will include live entertainment, games, fairground rides, stalls and much more.

“Shoreham Fort will also have a beacon lighting event from 6.30pm - 10pm, with military vehicles and local groups attending.”

Community events will be taking place in Southwick on Saturday (May 10), with live music from the wartime era in Southwick Square and picnics on Southwick Green.

For more details on all of the events planned, visit www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/ve-day/.

