Victory over Japan 80 Anniversary commemorated in Burgess Hill

Burgess Hill Town Council will be hosting a service to be held on Friday 15 August at 11am in the War Memorial Garden. Wreaths will be laid in honour to commemorate the day that Japan announced its surrender to the Allies, bringing an end to Second World War.

The Town Council have organised this event in partnership with the Royal British Legion and St John’s Evangelist Church.

John Hall, Chairman of the Burgess Hill branch of the Royal British Legion said:

“Our thanks to all residents that honour those that gave their lives for us today. It is pleasing to see how the town comes together to recognise these important events and the growing number of young people that attend. We are grateful to the Town Council for leading the organisation of these events.”

Town Mayor Stuart Condie said:

“It is important that the Town Council provide an opportunity for us all to gather to pay our respects to those that served our Country and we welcome our residents to this 80th anniversary event on Friday 15 August at 11am. Our thanks to the Salvation Army and Helen Underwood Lewis for providing musical accompaniment.”

There will also be a luncheon provided to veterans who are residents in Burgess Hill. Tickets must be booked in advance and may be booked via the Royal British Legion or the Armed Forces Veterans Club. We are grateful to Mid Sussex District Council for funding the luncheon for Burgess Hill veterans.

The Town Council has a dedicated web page to this event and a downloadable copy of the Order of Service will be available on: https://www.burgesshill.gov.uk/victory-over-japan-80-anniversary/

Limited paper copies will be available in the Help Point.

Any questions please contact the Community Team by email [email protected]