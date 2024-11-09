Views sought by county council over parking charge increases in Rother

The public are being encouraged to give their views on changes to on-street parking charges across Rother.

East Sussex County Council is consulting on proposals to increase pay and display charges to manage parking demand and encourage use of more sustainable transport.

The proposals include changes to parking permit costs, with low-emission vehicles paying a lesser charge.

Cllr Claire Dowling, the county council’s lead member for transport and environment, said: “Charging for parking helps us manage the demand and helps to reduce congestion, which has a positive impact on the local economy as well as air quality.

“When the county council took over responsibility for on-street parking in Rother in 2020, charges were set at a lower level which have not changed significantly since.

“This consultation will help us understand if proposed changes to on-street parking and permit charges could encourage people to use more sustainable forms of transport and more environmentally friendly vehicles.

“To help us decide the best way forward, it’s important that we hear from as many people as possible. All feedback will be carefully considered and taken into account when a final decision is made.”

Proposed increases to on-street charges vary depending on location and length of stay, but the rise in hourly rates across the district ranges from 25p and 85p.

The cost of resident, visitor and business permits will also increase under the proposals, with discount for disabled motorists and low emission vehicles.

The council added that income from parking charges has to cover the cost of management, enforcement and administration to ensure that no financial burden is passed to Council Taxpayers. Any surplus contributes towards the supported bus network, Real Time Passenger Information signs, concessionary bus fares and local transport schemes costs.

For full details of the proposed increases and to take part in the consultation, members of the public should visit https://consultation.eastsussex.gov.uk/economy-transport-environment/rother-tariff-consultation

Members of the public unable to access the online consultation can request a paper copy by post by calling 01323 463643.

The consultation closes on Friday, November 29, 2024.