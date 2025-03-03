Views sought over new housing development strategy in Rother district

The public are being encouraged to give their views on the council’s proposed housing development strategy.

Rother needs more new homes for its population and the council wants to encourage new developments that will meet local needs.

The housing development strategy sets out the council’s objectives and targets for housing development, and provides a framework that will guide the authority’s housing policy and decisions for the next five years.

The strategy also aligns with the council’s climate commitments to ensure future homes are sustainable.

People are invited to have their say on the strategy until Monday, March 31.

Councillor Ruairi McCourt, portfolio holder for housing at Rother District Council, said: “Housing is at the heart of any community and the homes we live in shape our daily experiences, influence our physical and mental health, and determine our ability to thrive.

“This strategy recognises the importance of safe, affordable, good-quality housing and will help determine the council’s approach to housing development across the district until 2030.

“I encourage local residents, businesses, the building industry, and organisations involved in the housing sector who might benefit from the strategy to take part in the consultation and to share their views with us.”

People can find out more and take part in the consultation online by visiting rother.gov.uk/consultations/housing-development-strategy-consultation/

Feedback can also be submitted by emailing [email protected] or by writing to Housing Development Strategy Consultation, Rother District Council, Town Hall, Bexhill-on-Sea, TN39 3JX.