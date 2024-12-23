Village mobile home pitch recommended for refusal by Chichester planners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Planning officers have recommended that an application to use agricultural land in Kirdford for a gypsy/traveller pitch be refused.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans for Bridgefoot Meadows, in Glasshouse Lane, are due to be considered by Chichester District Council’s planning committee on January 15.

They include the installation of a static mobile home, and laying hard-standing to allow for the parking of one tourer caravan and two vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report to the committee said the proposal would conflict with the district’s development plan, with the benefits of having another pitch failing to outweigh the harm.

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 22/02047/FUL.