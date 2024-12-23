Village mobile home pitch recommended for refusal by Chichester planners
Planning officers have recommended that an application to use agricultural land in Kirdford for a gypsy/traveller pitch be refused.
The plans for Bridgefoot Meadows, in Glasshouse Lane, are due to be considered by Chichester District Council’s planning committee on January 15.
They include the installation of a static mobile home, and laying hard-standing to allow for the parking of one tourer caravan and two vehicles.
A report to the committee said the proposal would conflict with the district’s development plan, with the benefits of having another pitch failing to outweigh the harm.
To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 22/02047/FUL.
