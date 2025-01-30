Waste contract is extended for East Sussex, and Hastings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The contract with Biffa to collect household waste and recycling for the East Sussex Joint Waste Partnership has been extended.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hastings Borough Council is part of the East Sussex Joint Waste Partnership, with Rother and Wealden district councils, and will continue until June 2033.

The contract extension – worth approximately £119m over the seven years - will include improved environmental credentials with the new fleet of waste collection vehicles being operated on hydrotreated vegetable oil - reducing carbon emissions by up to 90% as well as the transition to electric vans and cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The extension has been agreed early to allow officers and Biffa to work together on the requirements of the government’s Simpler Recycling reforms, specifically the introduction of weekly food waste collections to all households from 2026.

Councillors and officers from Hastings Borough, Rother and Wealden District councils signing the extension to the East Sussex Joint Waste Partnership contract

During Biffa’s current term, the councils have experienced an increase in the partnership’s recycling rate from 37% in 2019 to 46% in 2024, as well as a significant drop in missed bin collections.

Cllr Jo Walker, lead councillor for environment and neighbourhood wellbeing said: “I’m pleased to see that this contract has been extended. This is a vital service for our residents and the contract extension means we can continue building on the good quality service that is being delivered.”