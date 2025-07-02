Watercress farm near Chichester can be turned into a glamping site

Plans to turn a former watercress farm into a glamping site have been approved by Chichester District Council.

The application for Spring Gardens, in West Ashling, was given the nod by planning officers.

Until 2023, the site was home to Hairspring Watercress. But now the concrete-lined watercress beds will be removed and landscaping and restoration work carried out to allow it to become home to six glamping pods.

A design statement submitted with the application said the change would ‘improve the rural economy by supporting tourism demand for provision of high-quality accommodation in the local area’.

Glamping. Image: IRUK Waste Planning & Consultancy Ltd

Describing the site as ‘no longer agriculturally viable’, the statement added that there was ‘a need for high quality tourist accommodation’ in the area.

A report from the planning officers said: “The proposal would result in an appropriate low-key tourism use, which would make a small contribution towards the economic objectives of the district by increasing opportunities for overnight tourism accommodation.

“The proposal is located within a suitable location and would not result in any adverse impacts upon the character of the countryside, neighbour amenity, highways safety or flood risk and would result in a biodiversity enhancement.”

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/01632/FUL.