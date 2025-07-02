Watercress farm near Chichester can be turned into a glamping site
The application for Spring Gardens, in West Ashling, was given the nod by planning officers.
Until 2023, the site was home to Hairspring Watercress. But now the concrete-lined watercress beds will be removed and landscaping and restoration work carried out to allow it to become home to six glamping pods.
A design statement submitted with the application said the change would ‘improve the rural economy by supporting tourism demand for provision of high-quality accommodation in the local area’.
Describing the site as ‘no longer agriculturally viable’, the statement added that there was ‘a need for high quality tourist accommodation’ in the area.
A report from the planning officers said: “The proposal would result in an appropriate low-key tourism use, which would make a small contribution towards the economic objectives of the district by increasing opportunities for overnight tourism accommodation.
“The proposal is located within a suitable location and would not result in any adverse impacts upon the character of the countryside, neighbour amenity, highways safety or flood risk and would result in a biodiversity enhancement.”
