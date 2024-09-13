'We have a fear' - Brighton trader criticises red route loading bay fine

Ishaq Karimi in the loading bay outside Pamir | Picture: LDR Service

A business owner was shocked to receive a fine when his delivery van was parked in a loading bay

It is the first time international grocers Pamir, in Preston Road, Brighton, has received a fine since red routes were introduced along the road in April.

Owner Ishaq Karimi, 33, said that the business received several deliveries daily, except on Sundays, using its own vehicles or suppliers.

Brighton and Hove City Council’s penalty charge notice said that the company’s van was pictured parked in the loading bay at 12.05pm on Saturday 31 August.

At the time, Mr Karimi said that his driver and team were off-loading stock worth about £7,000.

He said: “I think what had happened was they had finished the unloading and then the driver went to the toilet. We don’t stay here after loading and unloading.

“We have a fear of whether we should park here. At the end of the day, the driver needs to use the loo. He’s not a machine.”

Mr Karimi spoke out after seeing how London Road butcher’s M and B Meats had received a similar fine after six minutes of apparent inactivity while unloading on two dates in July.

Clark Maides, of M and B Meats, is appealing against both fines.

Brighton and Hove City Council introduced the red routes along London Road, Preston Road and Lewes Road in April.

The routes are monitored by cameras and the footage is checked by people rather than automatically before fines are issued.

Business owners and residents have shared their concerns about the routes which are subject to a consultation until the end of this month.

In response to the feedback, a loading bay was lengthened from 6 metres to 12 metres to enable lorries to deliver to McDonald’s and Taco Bell.

The council’s cabinet member for transport, parking and the public realm, Trevor Muten, said: “Delivery vehicles are able to use loading bays and there is no time limit on the length of time they may park while they are loading or unloading.

“Fines will be issued only if a vehicle remains parked for a period of time and no loading or unloading is seen as taking place. That was the case in this instance.

“We are committed to listening to residents and traders and will consider any appeal which is made if someone feels they have been fined unfairly.”

Business owners and residents affected by the red routes can submit feedback by emailing [email protected] before Monday 30 September.