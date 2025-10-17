'We want residents to rest assured' - Changes to Arun bin collections explained

Arun District Council will move to fortnightly general waste collections using a new 180-litre wheeled bin.

This change is ‘designed to encourage greater use’ of both the new food waste service and the existing fortnightly mixed recycling collections.

Meanwhile, from April 2026, all councils in England – including Arun – will be legally required to provide weekly food waste collections as part of the government's Simpler Recycling reforms. This aim to create a ‘more consistent approach’ to waste and recycling across the country.

A spokesperson for Arun District Council said: “Details of the changes to waste collections, approved by Arun District Council's environment committee in March 2024, will be communicated to residents through a range of channels over the coming weeks and months up until the new services go live in April 2026.

"Residents will receive a postcard around four to six weeks prior to their bin delivery with more details.

“Before the scheme begins, residents will receive a free 180-litre general waste bin, a free outdoor waste bin for food waste and a free five-litre indoor food caddie with a starter roll of liners.”

The council said communal properties and flats will be ‘assessed separately’, and ‘provided with suitable shared bins where needed’.

Residents’ fortnightly recycling service will continue, ‘although collection days may change’.

Amanda Worne, environment committee chairman, said: “I know this is a big change and people may be feeling worried, but we want residents to rest assured that we will work with them to make the new scheme work, as it has in many other parts of the country.

“A trial in 2021 showed us that this can work really well, and I'm confident it will be a success across Arun. Hopefully this change will see an increase in recycling and help considerably towards looking after our environment which is a really good reason for it to happen.”

The council said improvements will be delivered using a £1.66m grant from the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) and households will ‘receive 104 collections a year, up from the current 78’.