'We want to ensure that the council remains focussed on delivering for local people in Crawley' - Council adopts corporate plan for 2025 to 2028

Crawley Borough Council has adopted its corporate plan for 2025 to 2028, when the council will be dissolved.

The plan, which was adopted by the full council on Wednesday (October 22), sets out the council’s priorities ahead of Local Government Reorganisation on April 1 2028. After that, its powers and responsibilities will be transferred to a new – much larger – unitary authority.

Michael Jones, leader of the council, said: “Before this happens, we want to ensure that the council remains focussed on delivering for local people in Crawley.

“While Local Government Reorganisation will put additional strain on the council’s already strained resources, we still have a job to do for local people and we’re not going to forget that.”

Michael Jones and Duncan Crow, Crawley Borough Council

The plan focusses on five priority areas: creating a thriving local economy with new green jobs, improving Three Bridges Station, tackling the housing emergency, the transformation of Goffs Park, and the potential creation of a town council.

The latter did not sit well with Conservative leader Duncan Crow who pointed out that the Community Governance Review which could lead to a town council being formed had only just started.

The first public consultation will run until December 1 and the final decision on whether or not to actually form a new council will not be made until next July.

Mr Crow said the government was ‘taking a wrecking ball to local government’ so the council was right to modify the corporate plan – but that the plan itself was ‘taking the people of Crawley for mugs’ on the town council issue.

His amendment changing the recommendation to reflect the need to wait for the outcome of the review was accepted and the corporate plan adopted.

Mr Jones said: “In a time of uncertainty, our corporate plan sets out clear direction to continue delivering for Crawley, to ensure that the council is focussed on local priorities and that Crawley is in the best place for the future when a new council starts the next chapter of our town’s story.”