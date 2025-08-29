Wealden council leaders to consider nature project plans

More than £1million could be set aside for a five-year nature project, if proposals gain the support of Wealden council leaders next week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday, September 2, Wealden District Council’s cabinet is due to consider proposals connected with plans to create a “long-term, ongoing partnership” between the authority and the Sussex Wildlife Trust.

The proposed project – dubbed Wilder Wealden – would focus on the creation of nature recovery networks as well as habitat restoration, improved water quality and habitat restoration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a report to cabinet, a council spokesman said: “This initiative reflects our longterm vision to restore biodiversity, create inclusive opportunities for public engagement, and address environmental challenges with integrity and purpose.

Council leaders are to consider nature project plans

“While recognising that not all sites will be suitable for public access due to ecological or operational considerations, the project will ensure transparency and promote inclusive benefit across all communities.

“We will ensure transparency and promote community involvement in ways that respect ecological sensitivity and landowners needs. Our support is key to enabling a collaborative and locally responsive approach that balances conservation goals with social value.

“Endorsing Wilder Wealden marks a progressive step towards a greener, healthier and more connected future. It represents the district council’s commitment to creating a long-term sustainable legacy, one that brings people together through a deeper connection with nature.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the plans gain support from cabinet members, the proposals would be put to a full council vote for a final decision.

As part of this, councillors will be asked to establish a budget of £1,195,039 for the costs of the Wilder Wealden project, with this funding used to employ project staff at the Sussex Wildlife Trust.

The Sussex Wildlife Trust would also be expected to contribute ‘in kind’ funding to the partnership and provide support through its existing staff.

The report notes how the partnership would be expected to last for a period of five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the ongoing process of local government reorganisation, which is expected to see the county’s existing councils replaced by a new unitary authority, this timeframe is likely to last beyond the remaining lifetime of Wealden District Council. Officers say the project is “designed to endure” beyond this point, however.

In the report, a council spokesman said: “As Wealden transitions into a new entity under local government reorganisation, Wilder Wealden provides a ready-made framework for delivering[Local Nature Recovery Strategies] objectives in a way that is locally rooted, inclusive, and future-facing

“The project will provide an opportunity to leverage external funding in the future which may be able to be deployed across a wider geography.”

If the project moves ahead, a partnership board would be established to monitor its progress.This board would be expected to meet quarterly, with further input coming through an annual report to cabinet from Sussex Wildlife Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report also notes how the council and the trust already work together through the Wilder Ouse Partnership, a similar project which delivers environmental outcomes within the River Ouse catchment — an area which covers approximately 30 per cent of the district.

Council officers say the Wilder Ouse project “works with a range of landowners, local interest groups, councils and statutory bodies and volunteers to deliver nature based solutions” across this area.