Wealden councillors have agreed to increase their pay, going above what was recommended by panel

Wealden councillors have agreed to increase their pay, going above what had been recommended by an independent panel.

On Wednesday (February 19), Wealden District Council voted for a five per cent increase in basic and special allowances for councillors — the financial compensation received by elected members.

This increase — which will bring the councillors’ annual basic allowance to £5,282 — goes above the three per cent figure recommended by an Independent Remuneration Panel at the end of last year.

Opening the debate, the council’s deputy leader James Partridge (Lib Dem) argued the impact of inflation on spending power and the council’s relatively low allowances when compared to other authorities justified a greater increase than what had been recommended by the independent panel.

Wealden District Council

He said: “This seems to be an awkward subject on which members and some residents have strong feelings. It is likely that some people, although perhaps not very many, think we shouldn’t receive any allowances at all. I think that is wrong; all members work hard for the council and for residents. We do incur costs in doing that and some of us lose income in doing it. But we shouldn’t be embarrassed about receiving some recognition of those facts.

“Indeed some people, such as those who work to keep body and soul together, wouldn’t be able to become members of [the] council if they didn’t receive an allowance. That would not be a good thing, because being a councillor would then become an exclusive preserve of those who have the leisure and time at their disposal.”

He added: “Our allowances have fallen well behind inflation and are below the average for second-tier councils in the south east. Whilst allowances are not meant to be an incentive for becoming a councillor they should be fair when compared with similar councils and the rate of inflation so that a wide range of people can become councillors.

“A modest step to start to close the gap is fair and reasonable.”

In making this argument, Cllr Partridge pointed out how members’ allowances had been frozen twice in the past five years — in 2021/22 and 2023/24 — which he said meant they had only increased by 6.5 per cent since 2020/21. He said consumer price inflation has increased by about 23 per cent over the same period.

But this argument saw criticism from several councillors, including Conservative councillor Johanna Howell who argued the increase was “wholly inappropriate” . She said: “It … sends out the wrong message to our residents, that we are full of self-interest, which we are not.

“It is economically and socially unpalatable to me.”

Criticism was also offered by Independent group leader David White, who said the factors raised by Cllr Partridge had already been taken into account by the Independent Remuneration Panel when it made its recommendation.

Cllr White said: “The point of having an independent panel is both to safeguard the public from members voting in self-interest and to provide reassurance of impartiality.

“It is true that we are talking about a relatively small amount of money — some £26,000 — in the context of the council’s budget … however, and although I stand to be corrected, for the 22 years for which I have been a councillor I do not recall an occasion when a cabinet has recommended an increase above the recommendation of the independent panel.

“On previous occasions where advice has not been followed, allowances have been frozen or reduced.”

Cllr Partridge disputed this claim, saying previous councils within the past 22 years had increased allowances above panel recommendations.

Cllr White and others had also raised objections to the creation of a new special responsibility allowance for the council’s deputy leader, which will be set at £8,001 per annum. The creation of this new allowance had also been recommended by the Independent Remuneration Panel.

Labour’s Daniel Manvell argued it was hypocritical of opposition councillors to oppose this part of the proposal.

He said: “You mentioned that the independent panel comes to its conclusion independently and keeps it separate from the political process, yet you are also proposing not to adopt its recommendation of a deputy leaders award. So it is okay for some of us to pick and choose what you like and not others.”

He added: “Actually, I think we shouldn’t be making this decision, it should some independent body which sets it for all councils in England, like it is in Scotland. Then we wouldn’t have spend half-an-hour talking about it every time and having to cringe and embarrass our way through it.”

During the debate, several councillors had argued the increase would attract a greater range of experience to council, saying larger allowances would attract people who wouldn’t otherwise afford to put themselves forward for election.

But this argument also saw criticism, with several councillors saying the upcoming reorganisation of local government meant it was unlikely that further elections would take place before Wealden District Council is disbanded.

Ultimately, the increase was agreed with 22 votes to 17.