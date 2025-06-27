Wealden District Council climbs to fourth place in climate rankings

Remarkable improvements have been nationally recognised for Wealden District Council as a climate action leader.

Climate Emergency UK is an independent organisation that supports and empowers both councils and communities to drive local climate change action. The organisation assessed councils across the UK on the steps they are taking to reach net zero.

The independent assessment evaluated councils on the steps they are taking to deliver climate action and consisted of up to 91 questions, across seven different key areas including planning and land use, buildings and energy, and community engagement - each council was marked against the criteria.

Wealden District Council has made a 20% improvement since 2023, ranking fourth among district and borough councils in the climate change scorecards. This achievement reflects the council’s growing commitment to addressing the climate crisis through clear policy, strong leadership, and meaningful local action.

The council also outperformed the national average in five out of seven categories, including standout results in planning and land use and buildings and heating, critical to long-term emissions reduction and climate resilience.

The assessment took place between July 2024 and March 2025.

A Wealden council spokesperson said, “We’re proud to see our continued efforts on climate action recognised at a national level. These results reflect the hard work happening across the council and the district to make sustainability part of everything we do — from planning and biodiversity to how we engage with our communities. It’s encouraging to see real progress that benefits both the environment and the people who live and work in Wealden.”