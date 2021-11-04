Wealden landlords told to let only properly insulated homes

Badly-insulated properties often leave those renting their homes struggling to keep warm and with higher energy bills, and also contribute to climate change.

Ensuring that all buildings have been insulated to sufficient standard has been proposed as an essential way to tackle the environmental crisis by reducing the need for fossil fuels to heat or cool properties.

Wealden is one of 59 councils to secure funding, designed to help them engage with the most difficult to reach landlords with the worst performing properties.

Landlords in Wealden will be required to ensure sufficient insulation in rented properties

Early research indicates there are approximately 279 properties in Wealden that don’t comply with the new regulations, said a council spokesperson.

Councillor Ray Cade, Housing and Benefits Portfolio Holder, said, “Since April last year, privately rented homes must meet a minimum energy performance rating of EPC Band E, making it illegal to rent out homes below that unless landlords have a registered exemption.”

“Landlords caught failing to fulfil their obligations can be fined up to £5,000 per property. However, we want to work with landlords to help them understand their obligations and help improve the worst performing properties.”

The move comes after weeks of extended travel disturbances caused by protestors from Insulate Britain blocking roads and motorways.

The group have said they will continue to protest until the government pledges to insulate all social housing by 2025 and retrofit insulation in all required homes by 2030.