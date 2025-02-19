Wealden residents will see council tax bills rise again in April - and this is by how much

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wealden residents will see their council tax bills rise again in April.

On Wednesday (February 19), Wealden District Council agreed its annual budget for 2025/26 budget proposals, which includes a 2.99 per cent increase in the authority’s council tax demand — the maximum amount allowed without holding a local referendum.

This increase would equate to a Band D household paying £6.42 more than the current financial year, before other increases are taken into account. These include the 4.99 per cent rise agreed by East Sussex County Council earlier this month, which equates to an £88.74 increase when compared to this year’s bill for a Band D household.

Introducing the proposals, cabinet member for finance Greg Collins (Green) argued the council tax increase was “essential” to maintaining the authority’s financial health in future years.

Cllr Collins said: “Raising our council tax by the largest amount allowed without a referendum is absolutely essential to this council’s future financial wellbeing. In rough terms the council tax rise will raise about £450,000 a year; that is about £2.4 million over the life of the [Medium Term Financial Strategy (MTFS)].

“Over the five-year lifetime of that MTFS, the compounding effect of not raising council tax this year would add a £2.5 million shortfall to our revenue income, over and above the £1 million shortfall already baked in to the MTFS.

“We are simply not prepared to sign up to a multimillion pound revenue blackhole in this council’s budget.”

But other councillors argued the authority should consider freezing its council tax demand in light of upcoming local government reorganisation plans. These plans, put forward in a White Paper at the end of last year, involve replacing the current two-tier system within East Sussex with some form of unitary authority.

As these reorganisation plans could result in the disbanding of Wealden District Council, some councillors argued the authority could afford not to increase its demand.

This argument was put forward in a budget amendment tabled by Stephen Shing (Ind). Cllr Shing said: “You might not be aware that Wealden has the fifth highest council tax in the country. There is no compelling reason for the increase of council tax … at the expense of Wealden residents.”

Cllr David White (Ind) made a similar argument. He said: “At the end of the day, if we take monies out of the reserves, it is simply running down the money that will pass to the unitary authority to offset the debts of our liberally-minded down in Eastbourne and possibly Hastings and Lewes, which are not so solvent because of the policies those councils have been following.

“I don’t have any embarrassment in suggesting that we freeze the council tax and we actually take that £450,000 out of reserves.”

But these arguments saw push back from Cllr Collins, who said there was too much uncertainty around the reorganisation process to make financial commitments at this stage.

Cllr Collins said: “Until we know what is actually happening in terms of local government reorganisation (in concrete terms rather than the ambitions of a government minister) [and] until we have much greater certainty about the timescales, we can’t make a decision … to not raise council tax. We must continue to run Wealden as a going concern, we must act responsibly.”

Ultimately, the amendment was voted down and the 2.99 per cent council tax increase agreed as part of the wider budget proposals.