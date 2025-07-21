Welcome to Dionne Daniel, the new councillor for Lower Willingdon Ward

Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council have a new Councillor after the vacancy has filled via co-option following a Full Council meeting on Monday 14th July 2025.

Three candidates gave a short statement in support of their application, with existing Councillors deciding to co-opt Dionne Daniel as the new Councillor for Lower Willingdon Ward.

Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council would like to thank all the candidates who put themselves forward for co-option and it is hoped that unsuccessful candidates would find a way to work with the town council or join the council sometime in the future.

Dionne is a committed resident of Willingdon, passionate about the well-being and development of the community.

Dionne has over 25 years of service in the NHS and has been actively involved in Community service.

