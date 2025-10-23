Wellness and fitness centre planned for Cowdray House in Midhurst

A wellness centre could be created at Cowdray House if plans before South Downs National Park Authority are approved.

The application for the Grade II listed house is for alterations and extensions, including a new link building and glazed roof pergola, to create a wellness centre for use in association with private events.

A planning statement by Scott Planning said: “The planning and listed building applications seek approval for the extension and alterations to the former service range of buildings to the rear of Cowdray House, in order to provide a range of fitness and wellness facilities for guests staying at or visiting the house as part of the events use.

"The facilities provided, which include for yoga studio, gym and changing facilities, will be ancillary to the Sui Generis events use of the main house, and linked to the adjacent existing use of the indoor pool by guests.

“As well as a range of internal alterations to the former service wing and adjacent boiler house, the proposals seeks to demolish and replace the C20 ‘wood store’/shed building and replace it with a building that is designed with reference to the materials and details used in the adjacent boiler house building. This building has been made slightly larger than the one it replaces in order to permit it to be attached to the swimming pool building.

“The proposal also includes for a free standing glazed pergola structure to link the buildings together and allow guests to access the gym, studio and pool from the changing facilities whilst being undercover. In this way, the pergola allows for the historic relationship between the detached boiler house and former service wing – separated by a narrow external passage – to be maintained.

“Lastly, the proposals include for the creation of a small external terrace to the garden side of the boiler house building, replacing the landscaping introduced as part of the swimming pool building project. This external space will allow guests to undertake yoga etc lessons outside during good weather.”

The statement said the house is the result of various large scale alterations carried out through the 19th century and early 20th century. An earlier version of the house (then known as Cowdray Lodge) has however been used as the main centre for the Cowdray Estate since the large Tudor era house was burnt down in 1793

Cowdray House has been home to the various Viscounts Cowdray until about a decade ago upon which it has become a central part of the Estate’s corporate and celebratory letting offer .

“Cowdray House has continued to evolve under the stewardship of the current Viscount Cowdray, including various alterations to the layout and appearance of the house during the 1990s and the erection of an indoor pool house in the early 2000s.”

A change of use from residential to assembly and leisure was approved in 2016

The statement concluded: “It is considered that the provision of ancillary fitness and wellness facilities to be used in conjunction with the wider events use of Cowdray House is in principle supported by Local Plan policies.

“The proposal has also been demonstrated within the Heritage Statement not to generate a level of harm in heritage terms that would result in the application being contrary to national and local policies that seek to protect and enhance heritage assets.

“It is important to note that the proposals will be important in helping the wider Estate in continuing to farm and manage landscapes, biodiversity and cultural heritage in a sustainable way, whilst providing important facilities for visitors to enjoy and appreciate the special places that make up this part of the National Park.”

To view the applications on the South Downs National Park planning portal, use the search references SDNP/25/03704/FUL and SDNP/25/03705/LIS.