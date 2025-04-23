Adur District Council said its work to replace some of the balconies – on Adur Homes buildings – is ‘progressing well’ but ‘there’s still lots to do’.

"Our contractors have now repaired or strengthened the balconies at Rock Close, Locks Court and Coates Court so that our residents can use them again,” the council added.

"They’ve also removed all of the balconies at Sea House and Grange Court and are installing new replacement structures for those who live there to enjoy.

“We identified the work that was needed on the buildings when we had structural surveys done as part of our maintenance and improvement work across our Adur Homes properties.”

The council said the work is needed ‘because of the age of the buildings’.

"The safety of our residents is our top priority and we’re working hard to improve our properties,” a spokesperson added.

“Everyone deserves a home that is safe, secure and of a good standard and we’re committed to spending millions of pounds to make that happen.”

