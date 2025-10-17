Adur District Council is to sell its section of Southwick Beach.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council leader Jeremy Gardner has agreed that the authority should transfer ownership of its section of the beach, the land alongside it, and its facilities, to Shoreham Port Authority, ‘to ensure the future protection of the shoreline’.

The sale will include a legal covenant to ensure the popular stretch of beach remains publicly accessible forever, regardless of potential future ownership

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In July, the council said it had been approached by the port authority about the possibility of selling the land, with the proposal including the foreshore, promenade, public toilets, beach chalets, surface car park and café, which is let to the operator on a long-term lease.

Adur District Council has decided to sell its section of Southwick Beach to Shoreham Port Authority

A council spokesperson said: “The council lacks the necessary funding to adequately invest into the current infrastructure or ensure the future protection of the shoreline, and was therefore open to exploring a potential sale with the port authority.

“Following an engagement process with the community, which included an in-person event at Southwick Community Centre in July, Cllr Gardner has decided to formally accept the port authority’s proposal.”

Shoreham Port Authority has long owned the majority of the public beach running alongside Basin Road South, which comes with its own coastal protection responsibilities. The sale means that the port authority will now also be responsible for the sea defences at the 1.3-mile section of foreshore currently owned by the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Public facilities, such as the toilets and car park at Southwick Beach, will also be managed by the port authority moving forward. Existing contractual agreements with beach chalet tenants and the operator of Carats Café will continue uninterrupted.

Existing contractual agreements with beach chalet tenants and the operator of Carats Café will continue uninterrupted

The spokesperson added: “As well as public access to the beach, Carats Café remained at the centre of people’s questions and concerns about the proposal, reaffirming just how much the popular coastal café and bar means to the community.

“With local government reorganisation underway, the council believes Shoreham Port Authority is the ideal custodian of the land for the future, because of its key contribution to the local economy, its work with the community, its sustainable values and the fact it already owns the majority of the surrounding land.”

Mr Gardner said: “It’s been clear to me and the rest of the council just how important this stretch of beach remains to the public, and we strongly believe that the best way to ensure its protection is by transferring the land to the port authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re excited about the bright future for Southwick Beach under the port authority’s ownership, and would like to thank the many residents that have had their say about the proposal and shown their love for the beach over recent months.”

Tom Willis, the chief executive at Shoreham Port, said: “We are pleased that Adur District Council has confirmed it wishes to proceed with the sale of the buildings, land and beach at Southwick to Shoreham Port. We believe our position as a long-established Trust Port makes us ideal trusted custodians for this unique area.

“I would like to thank everyone who either attended the public meeting or provided written feedback, much of which highlighted just how important this area is to the community. When the formalities of the transaction are completed, we look forward to working with everyone to shape our plans for the area.”

The council had previously said it would not be disclosing the purchase price until a potential agreement had been reached – this is expected to be in the coming weeks. For more information about the sale, visit www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/the-future-of-southwick-beach/