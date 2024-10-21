Arun District Council said it is ‘aware of reported sightings of palm oil’ at Climping beach.

"We can confirm the area has been inspected this morning and we have only found chalk, which is normal after stormy weather,” the social media statement read.

"However, always look out for evidence of palm oil if walking your dog along our coast, and avoid the area.

"Palm oil can be harmful to dogs if consumed, and in some cases can cause severe issues.”

After a similar sighting in Worthing two years ago, the local council said the substance is ‘highly toxic to dogs’.

If spotted, dog owners are urged to be cautious if walking their animals on the beach, ‘or to avoid the area entirely’.

According to fentonvets.co.uk, while palm oil itself is ‘not that poisonous to dogs’, it ‘does have a laxative effect’.

The experts added: “I eaten, can cause sickness, diarrhoea, dehydration and sometimes severe, pancreatitis. It can also cause a blockage if large lumps are eaten. Some dogs will become seriously unwell due to the toxins from the ships rather than the oil itself.

"If you have concerns that your dog may have eaten a lump of the oil, then please contact us for advice. We may advise that you come in for an injection to encourage the lump of oil to be vomited up before it causes any issue.

"This is generally best done within an hour of ingestion. Treatment is otherwise supportive. If in doubt, make an appointment and get your pet checked sooner rather than later.”