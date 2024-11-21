Photos sent to the Worthing Herald show that someone has spray painted a sign at Lancing Beach Green car park.

The sign appeared to state: "Driving instructor vehicles whilst on driving lessons are prohibited from using this car park."

We published the photos on Facebook and these were some of the responses:

Pete Plumb wrote: “Finding a lot of car parks are saying no to instructors. Harsh, seeing as parking in spots are on the test.”

Ivonne Yamile Moreno Muñeton wrote: “What is wrong with instructors teaching there, in first place? Far from pedestrians and busy roads seems appropriate….”

Paul Austin added: “Stupid. How are people supposed to learn how to park?”

National Parking Control (NPC), which is responsible for the car park, has been approached for comment.

