West Sussex car park sign banning driving instructors is vandalised

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 21st Nov 2024, 14:57 GMT
A car park sign banning driving instructors has been vandalised in West Sussex.

Photos sent to the Worthing Herald show that someone has spray painted a sign at Lancing Beach Green car park.

The sign appeared to state: "Driving instructor vehicles whilst on driving lessons are prohibited from using this car park."

We published the photos on Facebook and these were some of the responses:

Pete Plumb wrote: “Finding a lot of car parks are saying no to instructors. Harsh, seeing as parking in spots are on the test.”

Ivonne Yamile Moreno Muñeton wrote: “What is wrong with instructors teaching there, in first place? Far from pedestrians and busy roads seems appropriate….”

Paul Austin added: “Stupid. How are people supposed to learn how to park?”

National Parking Control (NPC), which is responsible for the car park, has been approached for comment.

Photos sent to the Worthing Herald show that someone has spray painted a sign at Lancing Beach Green car park.

1. Car park notice spray painted

Photos sent to the Worthing Herald show that someone has spray painted a sign at Lancing Beach Green car park. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photos sent to the Worthing Herald show that someone has spray painted a sign at Lancing Beach Green car park

2. Car park notice spray painted

Photos sent to the Worthing Herald show that someone has spray painted a sign at Lancing Beach Green car park Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Related topics:Facebook
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice