Photos sent to the Worthing Herald show that someone has spray painted a sign at Lancing Beach Green car park.
The sign appeared to state: "Driving instructor vehicles whilst on driving lessons are prohibited from using this car park."
We published the photos on Facebook and these were some of the responses:
Pete Plumb wrote: “Finding a lot of car parks are saying no to instructors. Harsh, seeing as parking in spots are on the test.”
Ivonne Yamile Moreno Muñeton wrote: “What is wrong with instructors teaching there, in first place? Far from pedestrians and busy roads seems appropriate….”
Paul Austin added: “Stupid. How are people supposed to learn how to park?”
National Parking Control (NPC), which is responsible for the car park, has been approached for comment.
