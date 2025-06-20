West Sussex councillors call for ‘lifeline’ from MPs because of 'a tidal wave of demand’ for services for children

‘A tidal wave of demand’ for services for children with special needs and disabilities has seen West Sussex councillors call for a ‘lifeline’ from their MPs.

In 2024/25, the county council overspent by more than £54m on the high needs portion of its Dedicated Schools Grant – money from the government to fund the county’s schools budget.

This was nothing new and the situation is the same for local authorities up and down the country – there simply is not enough money to pay for what is needed.

The situation was discussed during a meeting of the children & young people’s services scrutiny committee on Wednesday (June 18).

Jacquie Russell, cabinet member for children, young people & learning, said: “This authority, like many, many across the nation, are trying very hard to deal with a tidal wave of demand with their hands tied behind their backs.”

Mrs Russell called on committee members to write to their MPs and pledged to invite them to one of the meetings to hear for themselves how difficult things have become.

And they will get much worse next March when a workaround – known as a statutory override – that allows councils to keep their Dedicated Schools Grant shortfalls off of the budget books comes to an end.

The government’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has warned that local authorities will be on a financial cliff edge if nothing is done. While the government has indicated that it will bring forward further plans for SEND reform in a White Paper this autumn, nothing is likely to be in place when the override ends.

By the end of 2027-28, councils across the country will have overspent by as much as £4billion on special educational needs and disabilities budgets.

In March, the total Dedicated Schools Grant overspend in West Sussex was £123.2m – and it’s only going to get higher.

Mrs Russell called the disparity when it came to how much each local authority received from the government ‘an absolute disgrace’.

She told the meeting that this year’s capital budget from the government for SEND in West Sussex was £12m – ‘a drop in the ocean’.

And she stressed the need for a review of the entire system, saying large Shires such as West Sussex were receiving as little as 30% of the funding given to small London boroughs.

She added: “Where we can add to the coffers then we absolutely will. We really cannot be doing any more than we’re doing up against this constant increasing demand. It’s just showing no signs of stopping.

“We’re in an absolutely unbelievably challenging environment and a very demoralising environment for our staff.”

The council already has a SEND sufficiency plan in place and is carrying out an education and skills restructure. This will see a second head of service appointed to support the current head, and the use of AI will be looked into to allow officers to free up their time to concentrate of the more challenging aspects of their work.

Mrs Russell called on MPs to attend meetings host by F40 – a group made up of the lowest funded councils in the country – saying she had ‘lost count of the amount of times I’ve given them root and branch detail of just exactly what the problems are and how we need their help’.