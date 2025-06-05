West Sussex County Council adopts travel assistance policy for 19-25 year-old students who have special needs

By Karen Dunn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 5th Jun 2025, 09:56 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

West Sussex County Council is adopting a travel assistance policy for 19-25 year-old students who have special needs, to bring itself in line with government guidance.

Policies covering home to school/college travel support for children under 18 are already in place, but the council has no such policies for young adults aged up to 25.

The policies set out things such as whether some one is eligible for help, and what kind of help or transport can be offered for their journeys to school or college.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A report from Claire Hayes, assistant director for education & skills, said most of the older students who currently ask for assistance receive it – but some will not be eligible once the new policy is in place.

County Hall, ChichesterCounty Hall, Chichester
County Hall, Chichester

The report added that, without the policy, there is extra pressure on the over-19 travel budget, the assessment system is not compliant with the guidance from the Department for Education, and some of the young people regress from being independently able to use public transport to instead reverting to the use of taxis.

The new policy – which was approved by Jacquie Russell, cabinet member for children, young people & learning – will come into effect in September, with a budget of £1.45m per year.

Related topics:West Sussex County Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice