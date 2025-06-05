West Sussex County Council adopts travel assistance policy for 19-25 year-old students who have special needs
Policies covering home to school/college travel support for children under 18 are already in place, but the council has no such policies for young adults aged up to 25.
The policies set out things such as whether some one is eligible for help, and what kind of help or transport can be offered for their journeys to school or college.
A report from Claire Hayes, assistant director for education & skills, said most of the older students who currently ask for assistance receive it – but some will not be eligible once the new policy is in place.
The report added that, without the policy, there is extra pressure on the over-19 travel budget, the assessment system is not compliant with the guidance from the Department for Education, and some of the young people regress from being independently able to use public transport to instead reverting to the use of taxis.
The new policy – which was approved by Jacquie Russell, cabinet member for children, young people & learning – will come into effect in September, with a budget of £1.45m per year.
