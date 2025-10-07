West Sussex County Council aims to replace Fire & Rescue Service cars fleet with £2m budget

West Sussex County Council aims to replace its fleet of 40 Fire & Rescue Service cars with a budget of just over £2m.

Thirty-eight of the current cars are leased, with contracts that have either expired or are soon to expire, while two are owned by the council but need replacing.

They are used by managers and officers performing a range of duties including attending emergency incidents.

Duncan Crow, cabinet member for community support, fire & rescue, has agreed that a contract for 41 vehicles should be awarded once a procurement process has been carried out.

The extra car is needed due to a change in the National Fire Chiefs Council guidance on driving emergency vehicles – one is now needed to effectively train officers in blue light driving.

A report from the council’s assistant director for fire, said the replacement vehicles would be bought in phases, with the cost including the fitting of blue lights, sirens and emergency communications’ technology.