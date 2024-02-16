Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The woman – known as Mrs A – complained to the Local Government & Social Care Ombudsman about the way the council had handled her late mother’s care and support.

Mrs A claimed ‘inappropriate care assessments’ had been carried out and that there had been poor practice in managing meetings and the sign-posting of appropriate services for her mother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the Ombudsman did not uphold Mrs A’s complaint, there was criticism of the way her initial complaint to the council had been handled.

West Sussex County Council

The report stated that she lodged a complaint in October 2022 but did not receive a response until March 2023, with a ‘final response’ sent in July 2023.

The report said there was ‘evidence of poor practice and delay’ in the way the council managed the complaints process.

It added: “There was a delay of over six months in the initial response to the complaint. There was confusion in the period between March and July 2023 over whether or not the council’s response had been final, which caused further inconvenience and frustration for Mrs A in bringing her complaint to the Ombudsman.”