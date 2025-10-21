West Sussex County Council declares four of its properties surplus to requirements

West Sussex County Council has declared four of its properties surplus to requirements.

The properties in Hassocks, Horsham, Southwick and Middleton-on-Sea will now either be sold, redeveloped or used for some other non-service purpose.

Guernsey Farm Barns, in Yapton Road, Middleton-on-Sea, is a collection of farm buildings and farmyard, including a former farm shop. The barns have been marketed to let over the last couple of years without success.

Albert Cottage, in Billingshurst Road, Horsham, is a Grade-II listed building. The tenant has died and the council proposes putting the property on the market.

County Hall Chichester. Image: LDRS

The former Caretaker’s House, in Manor Hall Road, Southwick, was leased to Eastbrook Primary Academy but has been empty since the caretaker retired.

The council owns the freehold estate of Holding 210 on the Albourne Estate, Hassocks. The 1.02-acre site includes a semi-detached two-bedroom cottage and large garden.

The decision to declare them all surplus to operational requirements was taken by Jeremy Hunt, cabinet member for finance & property on Monday (October 20).

A report from Andrew Edwards, assistant director of property & assets, said: “Declaring them surplus enables a further decision to be made on either a sale of the asset (for a capital receipt) or to retain it for wider non-service led activities of the county council such as redevelopment for investment, regeneration, social, community, environmental use or active travel – particularly where this could complement the county council’s ambitions relating to climate change where it is viable.”