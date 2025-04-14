West Sussex County Council drives forward electric vehicle expansion with new consultation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Sussex County Council is proposing to install dozens of new electric vehicle (EV) chargepoints, and has launched a consultation to gather the views of residents who live nearby.

The plans come from the West Sussex Chargepoint Network, a collaboration between the county council, its district and borough partners, and Connected Kerb.

More than 35 new sites across the county could benefit from new dual-socket chargepoints, which allow two vehicles to charge at the same time.

The proposals also include installing additional underground wiring, which will allow further chargepoints to be added in the future when demand increases as more residents switch to electric vehicles.

The West Sussex Chargepoint Network has already introduced 872 sockets at 150 different locations including council-owned carparks and on-street sites.

Councillor Joy Dennis, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “I’m pleased to say that more than 8,000 EV drivers have already used our chargepoints, with nearly 65,000 individual charging sessions recorded.

“We know more and more residents are choosing to switch to an electric vehicle and we want to ensure that everyone, including those without off-road parking, have the facilities to charge their vehicles close to their homes.

“This is part of Our Council Plan priority to support a sustainable and prosperous economy, underpinned by our commitment to protecting the environment by providing sustainable transport options and making the benefits of electric vehicles accessible to all.”

Chris Pateman-Jones, CEO of Connected Kerb, said: “We’re proud to be working alongside West Sussex County Council to deliver one of the most ambitious and forward-thinking public charging networks in the UK. This next phase of the rollout, supported by local consultation, is key to ensuring every resident—especially those without off-street parking—has access to reliable, affordable charging close to home. Data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) shows EV sales have surged 43.2% in March, with over 69,000 new electric vehicles hitting UK roads. It’s vital that the charging infrastructure keeps pace, and that’s exactly what we’re doing here in West Sussex. We’re building a network that doesn’t just meet today’s needs but is ready for tomorrow’s growth.”

The current parking arrangements at all the proposed sites will remain unchanged, with residents being encouraged to be considerate towards EV drivers needing to charge. Any future possible adjustments to parking regulations will be subject to further consultation.

To find out more about the proposed locations, and to take part in the survey and give your views, go to https://yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/ev-chargepoints.

The survey results and outcomes will be published on this website at a later date.