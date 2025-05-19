West Sussex County Council leader announces bid to come first directly elected mayor

Paul Marshall, the current Leader of West Sussex County Council, has announced his intention to seek the Conservative Party nomination to become the first directly elected mayor of Sussex in 2026.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In February, the government agreed to make East and West Sussex priority targets for devolution, following an expression of interest by the leaders of West Sussex County Council, Brighton & Hove City Council and East Sussex County Council.

Ministers approved plans to create a mayoral authority for the region, which would consist of an elected mayor and two members of each constituent authority, with strategic powers for transport, public safety, health, environment and climate change, as well as housing, economic growth, skills and jobs. As a result, May’s county council elections were postponed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Marshall, who has been county council leader since 2019, said he would ‘lead Sussex into a new era of economic growth, opportunity, and strong community leadership’ if elected.

Paul Marshall, leader of West Sussex County Council

“Sussex is a region of enormous potential, but we need bold, experienced leadership to unlock it,” he added. “I am ready to lead with action, not words – focusing on the decisions and delivery that will truly make a difference to people’s lives.”

Mr Marshall said Sussex was facing important demographic and economic challenges, including rising housing demand and the need for critical infrastructure investment, and he would be focused on ‘practical solutions that secure long-term prosperity’.

“Our older generation plays a vital role in the life of Sussex, enriching our communities and contributing to our thriving voluntary and social sectors,” he said. “We are proud that Sussex is a place where people choose to enjoy their later years. But to sustain a vibrant economy for the future, we must also create the right opportunities to attract and retain working-age people – helping young families settle here, building successful careers, and ensuring the next generation can flourish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My priority will be to ensure that roads, schools, health services, and public transport are properly aligned to support new affordable and market housing. This is about building balanced, thriving communities that work for everyone – young and old alike.”

Former East Worthing & Shoreham MP Tim Loughton. Picture: House of Commons/Richard Townshend

Mr Marshall also said delivering the outputs of the mayoral role required strong local government knowledge and a proven track record of leadership, adding: “This role is not just about vision – it’s about delivery. To truly unlock the benefits this role can bring for Sussex, we need someone who understands how to navigate complex public services, work effectively with local councils and partners, and deliver tangible outcomes that improve lives.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape Sussex’s future. I am seeking the Conservative nomination to lead with clarity, ambition, and a relentless focus on delivering results for every resident of our great county.”

Mr Marshall is the latest Conservative to announce he is seeking the party’s nomination for the mayoral election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In March, Tim Loughton, the MP for East Worthing & Shoreham between 1997 and 2024, threw his hat into the ring to be the Conservative candidate for the new mayor of Sussex, campaigning under the banner of ‘Rooted in Sussex, Rooting for Sussex’.

Sussex police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne

Mr Loughton said: “I have the experience, skills and record of public service nationally and locally to be that strong voice for the county that I love, and which has been my home for all my life. This job will mean competing with metro mayors in other parts of the country predominantly led by former Labour MPs and it needs someone with extensive experience of navigating Government, ministers’ offices and national agencies, as I have for 30 years.

“My roots and experience mean I can represent and unite all of Sussex, young and old, east and west, urban and rural, downland and coastal. This is the only position that really fires me up to stay in frontline politics and I am raring to get back to the campaign trail and fight for Sussex at the top table and for Conservative values in our communities.”

Fellow Tory Katy Bourne, Sussex’s police and crime commissioner, has also announced her intention to represent the Conservatives in the mayoral election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “As your police and crime commissioner since 2021, I've delivered more police on our streets and safer communities across Sussex. As mayor, I will build on this record, driving economic growth, improving public safety and championing the needs of residents. Join me in shaping a stronger, safer and more prosperous Sussex.”