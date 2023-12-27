West Sussex County Council is looking for organisations to provide a range of social care services for adults with learning difficulties and disabilities.

Amanda Jupp, cabinet member for adults services, has signed off on a decision to launch a procurement process in January for three contracts worth a maximum total of just over £5m. The current range of contracts are worth just over £7m and expire on June 30 2024.

The procurement process will be split into three Lots. The first – worth £3.8m per year – will provide drop-in hub and outreach support and day opportunities for people with mixed needs.

The second – worth £900,000 per year – will provide countywide day opportunities for people with complex needs requiring at least 1:1 support. The third – worth £330,000 per year – will provide countywide employment and volunteering support.

A council spokesman said: “The funding available for the contracts is £5.03m.

“Although this is approximately £2.036m less than is currently being spent, it is considered to be sufficient because the volume of delivery being sought in these arrangements has been adjusted to reflect the un-utilised proportions of the current arrangements whilst also making better use of the council’s Directly Provided Services.”